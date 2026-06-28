Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 28

Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .331 OBP and .422 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 34 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.