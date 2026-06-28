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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 28

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .263 BA, .331 OBP and .422 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 34 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Shane Bieber (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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