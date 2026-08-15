Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Athletics On Aug. 15

Nimmo is hitting for a .271 BA, .338 OBP and .437 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 50 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.