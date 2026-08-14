Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 14

Nimmo is hitting for a .274 BA, .342 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 50 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Gage Jump makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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