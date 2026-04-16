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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Athletics On April 15

Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .333 BA, .395 OBP and .551 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Nimmo has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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