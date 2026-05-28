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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Astros On May 28

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .267 BA, .348 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 23 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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