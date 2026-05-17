Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Astros On May 17

Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .347 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 18 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Peter Lambert (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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