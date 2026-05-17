Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Astros On May 17
Brandon Nimmo and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nimmo is hitting for a .268 BA, .347 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 18 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Astros.
The Astros will send Peter Lambert (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.