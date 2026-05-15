Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Astros On May 15

Nimmo is hitting for a .281 BA, .359 OBP and .425 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 18 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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