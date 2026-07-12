Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Play Astros On July 12

Nimmo is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .416 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 38 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.22 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.