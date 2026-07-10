Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Face Astros On July 10

Nimmo is hitting for a .257 BA, .328 OBP and .416 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 37 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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