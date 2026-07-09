Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Angels On July 9

Nimmo is hitting for a .255 BA, .326 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 35 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.