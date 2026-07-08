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Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers • #24 LF

Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Angels On July 8

Brandon Nimmo and the Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Nimmo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nimmo is hitting for a .255 BA, .325 OBP and .407 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 35 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Nimmo

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