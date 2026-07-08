Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Angels On July 8

Nimmo is hitting for a .255 BA, .325 OBP and .407 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 35 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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