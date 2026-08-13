Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 13

Nimmo is hitting for a .276 BA, .342 OBP and .444 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 50 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (7-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

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