Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 12

Nimmo is hitting for a .278 BA, .344 OBP and .448 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 50 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Angels.

George Klassen (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.27 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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