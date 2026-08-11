Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 11

Nimmo is hitting for a .276 BA, .343 OBP and .448 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 49 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.11 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.