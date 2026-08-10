Brandon Nimmo And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 10

Nimmo is hitting for a .274 BA, .340 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 49 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Nimmo has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Reid Detmers (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.

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