Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Marsh is hitting for a .287 BA, .325 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 54 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.