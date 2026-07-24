Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Yankees On July 24

Marsh is hitting for a .292 BA, .330 OBP and .478 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 54 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (9-6) to make his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.