Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Royals On July 4

Marsh is hitting for a .315 BA, .348 OBP and .523 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.