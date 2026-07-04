Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Royals On July 4
Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Marsh has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Marsh is hitting for a .315 BA, .348 OBP and .523 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Michael Wacha gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.