Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Rockies On May 10

Marsh is hitting for a .333 BA, .364 OBP and .496 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 21 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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