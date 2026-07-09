Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Reds On July 9

Marsh is hitting for a .305 BA, .340 OBP and .502 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 50 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (3-8) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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