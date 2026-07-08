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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Reds On July 8

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Marsh has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .305 BA, .339 OBP and .505 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 50 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Chase Burns (10-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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