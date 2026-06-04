Brandon Marsh And Phillies Take On Padres On June 4

Marsh is hitting for a .335 BA, .365 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Marsh has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

The Padres will send Lucas Giolito (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and six strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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