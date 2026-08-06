Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 6

Marsh is hitting for a .278 BA, .316 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 58 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

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