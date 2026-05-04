Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Marlins On May 4

Marsh is hitting for a .311 BA, .342 OBP and .491 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 16 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Marsh has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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