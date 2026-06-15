Brandon Marsh And Phillies Face Marlins On June 15

Marsh is hitting for a .322 BA, .356 OBP and .492 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 36 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Marsh has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Ryan Gusto (0-1) makes the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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