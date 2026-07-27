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Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies • #16 LF

Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Marlins On July 27

Brandon Marsh and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsh has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsh is hitting for a .287 BA, .328 OBP and .469 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 55 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

Tyler Phillips (2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Marsh

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