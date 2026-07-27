Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Marlins On July 27

Marsh is hitting for a .287 BA, .328 OBP and .469 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 55 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Marsh has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

Tyler Phillips (2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

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