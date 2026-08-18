Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Marlins On Aug. 18

Marsh is hitting for a .272 BA, .318 OBP and .437 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 64 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Marsh has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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