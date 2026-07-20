Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Dodgers On July 20

Marsh is hitting for a .293 BA, .332 OBP and .476 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 52 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Marsh has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

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