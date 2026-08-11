Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Cardinals On Aug. 11

Marsh is hitting for a .274 BA, .316 OBP and .437 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 62 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

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