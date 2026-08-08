Brandon Marsh And Phillies Play Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Marsh is hitting for a .278 BA, .319 OBP and .446 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 60 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Marsh has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.