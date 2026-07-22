Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 22

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .313 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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