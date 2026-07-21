Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 21

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .313 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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