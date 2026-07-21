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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Yankees On July 21

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .313 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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