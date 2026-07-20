Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Yankees On July 20

Lowe is hitting for a .248 BA, .317 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 61 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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