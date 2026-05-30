Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Twins On May 30

Lowe is hitting for a .260 BA, .349 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (6-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

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