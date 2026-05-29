Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Twins On May 29

Lowe is hitting for a .265 BA, .353 OBP and .551 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Taj Bradley (5-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.77 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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