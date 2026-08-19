Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Tigers On Aug. 19

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .316 OBP and .475 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 74 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

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