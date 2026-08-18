Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Tigers On Aug. 18

Lowe is hitting for a .254 BA, .318 OBP and .479 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 74 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.22 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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