Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 17

Lowe is hitting for a .252 BA, .317 OBP and .478 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 74 runs. In 518 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (8th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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