Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Rockies On May 12

Lowe is hitting for a .259 BA, .361 OBP and .563 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Giants.

The Rockies are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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