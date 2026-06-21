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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Rockies On June 21

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .245 BA, .327 OBP and .515 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 46 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (14th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.13 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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