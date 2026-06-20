Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Rockies On June 20

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .325 OBP and .511 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 46 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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