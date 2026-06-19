Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On June 19

Lowe is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .511 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 46 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (11th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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