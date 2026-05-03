Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Reds On May 3

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .359 OBP and .536 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 19 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with an RBI) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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