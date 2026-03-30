Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On March 30

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Chase Burns gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.

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