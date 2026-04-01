Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Reds On April 1

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (0-0) in his second start this season.

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