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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Take On Reds On April 1

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lowe had a .256 BA, .307 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .785 and he scored 79 runs. In 553 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will look to Andrew Abbott (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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