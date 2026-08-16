Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Red Sox On Aug. 16

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .478 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 73 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Patrick Sandoval (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.