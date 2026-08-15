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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Red Sox On Aug. 15

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lowe has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .316 OBP and .480 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 73 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (9th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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