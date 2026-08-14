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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Face Red Sox On Aug. 14

Brandon Lowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .250 BA, .316 OBP and .476 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 72 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (13th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the Marlins.

Jake Bennett (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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