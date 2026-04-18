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Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates • #5 2B

Brandon Lowe And Pirates Play Rays On April 18

Brandon Lowe and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .643 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (1-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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