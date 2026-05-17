Brandon Lowe And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 17

Lowe is hitting for a .247 BA, .346 OBP and .552 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.

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